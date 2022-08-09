Attitudinal change is needed to tackle sanitation in the country — Ing Assiedu

09.08.2022 LISTEN

The Coordinator of the Greater Accra and Kumasi Metropolitan Assemblies (GAMA/GKMA) Sanitation and Water Project, Ing George Asiedu has said Ghanaians need to change their approach towards the environment.

He noted that the fight against poor sanitation can be achieved when Ghanaians change their attitude.

Speaking to the Modernghana News correspondent in a telephone interview, the Coordinator expressed worry about the improper disposal of solid and liquid waste, and the destruction of the environment.

Ing. George Asiedu said it is on the basis of this phenomenon that the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is enforcing the laws to bring environmental offenders to book.

The Coordinator intimated that the sector Ministry is collaborating with the various Districts, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies across the country to undertake the exercise to tackle poor sanitation through the various interventions.

He added that the Ministry has taken steps to train Environmental Health Officers to enforce the laws and apply sanctions where necessary.

He said the Ministry has so far trained 150 Sanitation Health Officers who are actively working on the ground to tackle poor sanitation.

To this end, he indicated that the Ministry is embarking on a nationwide sensitization campaign on the dangers of poor sanitation and environmental issues.

Ing Asiedu underscored that as part of measures to realize the sanitation and environmental laws, the Sanitation Health Officers would move from house to house to inspect the surroundings.

According to him, fines to be slapped on sanitation offenders ranging from GHS500 to GHS2,000 or imprisonment.

"That is why government in a prudent manner through the Ministry of Water and Sanitation Resources introduced household toilets facility projects in some district assemblies in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Regions respectively under World Bank funding to benefit Ghanaians," he stated.

Since the project was initiated in 2021, the Coordinator stressed that management has successfully provided thousands of ultra-modern household toilet facilities to beneficiaries.

He is urging the public especially those within Accra and Kumasi to take advantage of the project and contact their representatives to enable them get access to the household toilets at a very reduced cost.

Ing George Asiedu believes that when Ghanaians change their attitude and comply with the sanitation and environmental bye-laws, it will go a long way to not only curb outbreaks of diseases but it will also help avoid government from itself from spending millions of cedis on incidental cases that occur as a result of environmental pollutions.