Pastor urges NPP to stop focusing on 'breaking the 8' and fix the economic mess

26.07.2022 LISTEN

The head pastor of the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church located at Abuakwa Sepaase in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of the Ashanti Region, Rev Lawrence Inkoom has asked Akufo-Addo's government to focus on fixing the challenges confronting the country.

The man of God says President Akufo-Addo has failed to deliver on his promise.

Speaking to a section of journalists in Kumasi, Rev Inkoom noted that government should stop blaming its mismanagement of the economy on covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war.

According to him, Ghana is blessed with several natural resources enough to develop the country and bring people out of poverty.

He noted that mismanagement has brought hardship to Ghanaians.

He indicated the government instead of find ways to restore the economy and bring hope to Ghanaians are currently thinking about the next elections.

The man of God is asking government to focus on cleaning the economic mess.