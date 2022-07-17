NPP elections: Abdul Aziz re-elected as Nasara Coordinator

The Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, has retained his position.

The conference was held on July 16, 2022, and July 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Aziz beat six other contenders including Haruna Maiga, Abdul Rahman Diallo, Awal Mohammed, Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo and Abdul-Muazu Kunata to retain the position.

At the end of the polls, Aziz secured 328 votes, followed closely by Abdul-Muazu Kunata, who obtained 199 votes.

Awal Mohammed, Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo, Haruna Maiga and Abdul Rahman Diallo garnered 24, 9, 5 and 2 votes respectively.

Aziz is expected to continue his work as the Nasara Coordinator by mobilising members of the party within the Muslim Communities in Ghana.

Nasara is the Zongo wing of the New Patriotic Party which was birthed by the late Alhaji Hussein Maiga, Alhaji Muhammed Salisu Kentebako, a life long elder and patron of the Ablekuma North Constituency NPP and some Muslim patriots like Hajia Meimuna Yakubu (Hajia Fara), Alhaji Rufai, Alhaji Bismi and Alhaji Sadat.

—citinewsroom