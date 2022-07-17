Justin Kodua floors John Boadu to become next General Secretary

17.07.2022 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua has unseated incumbent General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He is the new chief scribe of the governing party after Saturday's National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He won with 313 votes difference.

He polled 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.

Former Mayor of Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Iddrisu Musah followed Mr. Boadu with a distant 104 votes followed by Frederick Opare Ansah, 50 votes while last but not least, Ramseyer A. Agyeman-Prempeh garnered a paltry 8 votes.