Stephen Ntim elected NPP national chairman

17.07.2022

A former First Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Stephen Ntim has been elected the new national chairman.

He beats six others to emerge the winner.

This is the fifth successive time Mr Ntim has contested for the same position.

Mr Ntim polled 4114 votes in Saturday’s [16 July 2022] poll that travelled into the wee hours of Sunday, 17 July at the party’s national delegate conference.

His closest contender polled Stephen Asamoah Boateng polled 1110 votes.

The other contenders had the following:

George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah – 294

Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi - 101

Akwasi Osei-Adjei

Sammy Crabbe – 32

Gifty Asantewa Ayeh (Daavi Ama) – 44