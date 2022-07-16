Lawyer John Ndebugre laid to rest

Private legal practitioner, John Akparibo Ndebugre has been laid to rest.

He was buried at his hometown, Timonde in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The former Member of Parliament for Zebilla burial was held today Saturday 16th May 2022.

In attendance were former President John Dramani Mahama, some Minority MPs, MP for Zebilla Constituency Hon Cletus Apul Avoka, former ministers of state, the clergy, the Tendaans of Kusaug, divisional chiefs and high personalities from Kusaug.

The remains of the late John Akparibo Ndebugre arrived at his hometown yesterday amid heavy downpour.

Some residents say for the past 26 days, the district had not witnessed such heavy rainfall.

The rains which lasted for two hours started immediately after his remains was laid in his room and filed passed by family members.

Most residents say the rain was a sign of honour to the late Ndebugre for his good deeds in the Kusaug kingdom.

The arrival of the remains John Ndebugre threw the entire community into a state of mourning.

Both foster and biological children, all in black, were sobbing, rolling on the ground and the men hitting the walls of the house crying out loud. "My husband, my husband…you have left us," Nsira, the wife of late Ndebugre weeps uncontrollably.