ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lawyer John Ndebugre laid to rest

Headlines Lawyer John Ndebugre laid to rest
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Private legal practitioner, John Akparibo Ndebugre has been laid to rest.

He was buried at his hometown, Timonde in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The former Member of Parliament for Zebilla burial was held today Saturday 16th May 2022.

In attendance were former President John Dramani Mahama, some Minority MPs, MP for Zebilla Constituency Hon Cletus Apul Avoka, former ministers of state, the clergy, the Tendaans of Kusaug, divisional chiefs and high personalities from Kusaug.

7172022120139-1j041q5ccw-84a6772c-1f65-4e5e-804a-384aa3e05891

The remains of the late John Akparibo Ndebugre arrived at his hometown yesterday amid heavy downpour.

Some residents say for the past 26 days, the district had not witnessed such heavy rainfall.

The rains which lasted for two hours started immediately after his remains was laid in his room and filed passed by family members.

7172022120916-1h830o4bau-56be0259-8251-492b-a611-374b8c78d76e

Most residents say the rain was a sign of honour to the late Ndebugre for his good deeds in the Kusaug kingdom.

The arrival of the remains John Ndebugre threw the entire community into a state of mourning.

Both foster and biological children, all in black, were sobbing, rolling on the ground and the men hitting the walls of the house crying out loud. "My husband, my husband…you have left us," Nsira, the wife of late Ndebugre weeps uncontrollably.

7172022120916-wcsevihuto-687f338e-fcdc-4e96-8a00-381b1b4acd85

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NPA shuts down fuel stations in Western Region for cheating consumers
17.07.2022 | Headlines
Good IMF deal will deliver us; we've done it before and will do it again – Akufo-Addo
16.07.2022 | Headlines
I protected your jobs, paid you in full while you sat home during Covid-19 – Akufo-Addo thanks labour for 15% COLA acceptance
16.07.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line