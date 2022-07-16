'I regret not meeting John Ndebugre before his demise' — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his regrets for not sharing a friendly moment with John Akparibo Ndebugre before his death.

He described the late private legal practitioner as someone who lived well.

The former President said this as a special guest of honour at the burial rites of the late MP at his hometown, Timonde in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

“Our brother, father, friend and mentor,” Mr. Mahama eulogises John Ndebugre.

Mr Mahama further praised the late John Ndebugre as a versatile, passionate and accomplished man.

He said, “To say that he (John Ndebugre) wielded a firm axe that cuts both ways would be an understatement. His axe cut in all directions without fear or favour.”

The former President was accompanied by some NDC MP's of the Upper East Region.

Lawyer John Akparibo Ndebugre died in his hometown on the 6th May 2022 after a short illness.

He died at age 72.

He left behind a widow and four children.