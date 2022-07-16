NPP has a tradition of taking Ghana out of difficult situations—Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a tradition of taking Ghana out of difficult situations.

He said: “Our party have the tradition of taking Ghana out of difficult situations any time and shall do it again,” when he addressed the NPP National Annual Delegate Congress, 2022 .

President Akufo-Addo said the responsibility of government is to confront the difficulties facing the Ghanaian people and find effective solutions to them.

He commended Organised Labour for reaching the 15 per cent COLA agreement, saying the decision reached was in the interest of Ghana.

Commenting on Ghana's going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he assured the Ghanaian people that his government was going to negotiate for a good deal with the IMF that would enable the them to revive the economy

The President said it would be historic to retain the NPP in power under new National Executives and Presidential Candidate to steer the affairs of the party and country at large.

The NPP National delegate Congress 2022 is on the theme: “Holding Together, Working Together.”

President Akufo-Addo used the occasion to pay glowing tribute to the outgoing National Chairman of the Party, Mr Freddie Blay, saying, "the NPP will never forget the contribution of the Outgoing Chairman and progress the party has made under his watch."

GNA