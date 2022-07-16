Our IMF bailout will be a good deal for Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says government will not take Ghanaians for granted with its deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He has thus assured that negotiations with the Fund will be a ‘good deal’ aimed at putting the country’s fragile economy back on track.

“I want to assure the people of Ghana that we are going to negotiate a good deal with the IMF. A deal that would allow us to revive our economy and to continue the task of building an even stronger economy than we have before”, President Akufo-Addo added.

He said this on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium during the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates Conference.

He further mentioned that, “we will be in a position, not only to negotiate, but implement a good arrangement. We have done it before and we will do it again.”

“In so doing, the strong economy that we are going to build is the economy that is going to provide the platform for our victory in 2024”, President Akufo-Addo assured.

---citinewsroom