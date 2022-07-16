Minister account to parliament, lure investors over discovery of lithium deposits

Large deposits of lithium has been discovered at Senya Bereku through to Winneba and from Saltpond to Cape Coast.

The mineral has also been discovered in Kumasi, Sunyani, Bole and Wa.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor who disclosed this indicated that about 30.1 million tonnes of lithium have so far been discovered with that of the Central region alone covering over 684 kilometres.

The minister emphasised that the Ejasi Manku hill in the Central region after prospects have revealed it has a deposit of 1.48 million tonnes worth of lithium.

He revealed that a deposit of about 30.1 million tonnes of the mineral has so far been mined at Enyo as of March, 2022 since operations began in 2017.

Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor disclosed this when briefing Parliament on the state of lithium exploration in Ghana.

He, however, urged investors to consider partnering government in the exploration as it was a lucrative business.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu expressed worry at the low pace of development in most communities where mining explorations have over the years been carried out.

He charges the minister to consider spending nights at Obuasi, Bibiani and other mining communities to abreast himself with the kind of livelihood people in those areas find themselves in.

He therefore commended the minister for his hard work.