C/R: Effutu Landing Beach project progressing steadily, likely to meet deadline

16.07.2022 LISTEN

The Effutu Landing Beach project is fast progressing and likely to be completed by the scheduled time.

Despite the delay of the project due to the sub-contractor's slow pace of work, the contractor for the project is optimistic the September deadline is achievable.

It is expected that all the 12 coastal areas of Ghana will be completed around the same period as civil works have progressed steadily.

A visit to the scene by this reporter saw workers busily working in order to meet the deadline set out.

The Effutu Landing Beach project is to ease the challenges fishermen face as far as their activities are concerned and it has been one of the priorities of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

It was expected to be completed within nine months and will include an ice plant, offices, warehouse for the fishermen to store and repair nets, a fish market and a Daycare centre for fishmongers to send their babies to enable them to soundly ply their trade.