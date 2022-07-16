Disregard reports of Jihadist infiltration of Bole galamsey sites - GNASSM

The leadership of the Savannah Region branch of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners have refuted reports of the infiltration of violent and terrorist groups in galamsey sites within the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

The regional secretary of the association, Mahama Tahiru in a rejoinder said a news item titled "Bole Galamsey sites likely infiltrated by Jihadist Groups - Specialist" attributed to one Mr. Illiasu Tanko is untrue.

He asserted that there are no activities of Jihadist groups in any of the galamsey sites within the area and called on the general public to treat the said report with the contempt that it deserves.

"We the leadership of Dollar Power wishes to state unequivocally that the said report is baseless and lacks substance and should be treated with the contempt that it deserves. It is our view that the said Mr. iliasu Tanko has never been to any mining site in the Bole area along the border with Cote D’Ivoire and only made those unscrupulous comments from the figment of his own imaginations".

The statement continued, "whilst we do not discount the threats posed by Violent Extremists Groups (VEOs) given the recent developments in neighbouring countries like Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire and Togo, we wish to assure the public that we the leadership of Dollar Power are in charge of the situation of the area and anyone, including journalists, who wish to ascertain the truth or otherwise, can contact us".

The statement further revealed that the leadership has established structures in the communities such as the welfare Committees and Security Committees to see to the safety of residents and to protect the borders of Ghana against any threats.

It furthered that leadership of the galamsey sites has over the years, built good working relationships with reputable organizations such as WIPE AWAY Foundation and TAMA Foundation who have been in touch with the leadership of the community to help strengthen their structures aimed at helping them put in place early warning mechanism so as to help prevent violent extremist activities in the mining communities.

"We wish to state that the approach adopted by these organizations is the best way of helping our community to secure the territorial boundaries of Ghana rather than this alarmist and sensationalist publications based on unsubstantiated events".

Mr. Mahama Tahiru appealed to the media and anyone that strive for any information on the gold mining sites in the Bole area and in particular, Dollar Power, to contact the General Secretary of all the mining sites for reliable information.