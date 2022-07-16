Akufo-Addo’s lack of willpower to fight corruption has made Mahama look like a saint – Martin Kpebu

A private legal practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has expressed massive disappointment in the way President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has governed since becoming President.

Singling out what he says is the lack of desire from the president to fight corruption, the lawyer says H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made ex-president John Dramani Mahama look like a saint.

“We thought John Dramani Mahama was the worst, the vampire we have never seen in our history, so you talk to people and they are shocked what is happening now

“We drove out John Dramani Mahama, and now through the President's lack of willpower to fight corruption and other things including bathing in the sky he has resurrected JM, making JM look like a saint,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu said on Joy News during an engagement on News File on Saturday morning.

Although he says he supported President Akufo-Addo’s bid to become President, the private legal practitioner says the President must do the honourable thing by resigning after failing to deliver what he promised.

He has further called for the Ghanaian citizenry to stage more demonstrations to exercise the rights under the Constitution to show the government that things are not going well and the citizenry is unhappy.

“Citizens have to come together, let's have more demonstrations, we have not shown much anger,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu added.