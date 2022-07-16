'Telling me to resign is like telling a father to leave his children in difficult times; I'll stay' — Ken Ofori-Atta jab 'againsts'

“Whatever we do, we are NOT going to the IMF. We are a proud nation. We have the resources. We have the capacity. We are the Joshuas and Calebs. Don't listen to those Pharisees and Sadducees talking about the IMF. We have the men!"

Above were the words of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, that have enraged the majority of Ghanaians, calling for his resignation after the government finally made a U-turn for a bailout.

However, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta Speaking to the media today, July 16, at the NPP’s national delegate conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, rubbished those calls.

According to him, resigning at this time is like a father running from his children in trying times.

"Telling me to resign is like telling a father to leave his children in times of difficulty," he said.

To him, he is going nowhere until the mess has been solved and the living standards of the average Ghanaian return to normal.

"I will stay and make sure the issues are solved," the Finance Minister insisted.