Buipe-Wura endorses TV3's GMB rep Miss Hariya for Savannah Region

The Paramount Chief for Buipe Traditional Area, Buipe-Wura Abdulai Jinapor II has met with journalists in the Savannah Region.

The meeting took place at the Royal Mess of the Jinapor Palace on Friday, July 15 2022 at Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The purpose of the meeting was for the chief to endorse before Journalists, the participation of Miss Hariya in this year's TV3 Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB-2022) as the rep for Savannah Region.

He used the opportunity to appeal to the Journalists within Savannah Region to promote her performances.

Speaking at the meeting, the revered chief acknowledged the relentless and significant efforts and contributions of journalists in the Region and encouraged them to continue to play a part for the benefit of the Savannah Region.

He indicated before the Journalists that he will continue to foster a formidable force with them and assures of the Palace's support for them.

He urges them to do their very best to help Miss Hariya win this year's Ghana Most Beautiful by reporting on her good performances.

Pertinent among the issues discussed included mobilization of resources, public sensitisation amongst others.

The Journalists concluded by conveying words of appreciation to the Buipe-Wura for the opportunity given them to proffer ideas towards making the participation of the Region's rep a successful one.

They also heaped praises on him for acknowledging their roles in the development of communities in the region.