Your speech was a disappointment to Ghanaians — JoyNews’ Araba Koomson slams Bawumia

On Thursday, July 14 Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia spoke on Ghana’s return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the official launch of the collaboration between Accra Business School and South East Technological University Ireland, in Accra.

Responding to his speech was a Ghanaian journalist with the Accra-based JoyNews, Miss Araba Koomson, who jabbed the Vice President for what she described as his insincerity and propaganda.

According to her, blaming the previous NDC government for the current economic mess was a disappointment to every Ghanaian who was hoping he (Dr. Bawumia) was going to admit and apologise.

Miss Koomson made these bold assertions during an editorial section on Friday, July 15, aired on JoyNews, monitored by Modernghana News.

“Your speech was a disappointment for many who were eagerly anticipating what you had to tell Ghanaians, in fact, some actually believed you were going to apologise to Ghanaians,” she said in a disappointing voice.

The part where the Vice President claimed he would prefer the Ghana Card over 1,000 interchanges enraged the journalist the most.

“Give me 1,000 interchanges and the Ghana card, I will choose the Ghana card because it has more impact than the interchanges,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

In her response, she said “Clearly, Mr. Vice President, you are not in touch with the realities on the ground. What the people were looking for was an admission that your government made mistakes and assurance of how you intend to take us out of this economic fiasco.”

Miss Koomson continues “I was expecting you to apologise to Ghanaians rather than come out with fresh propaganda. However, it's not too late for you to do so, or you fear your opponents will mock you, but Ghanaians may forgive you because genuine apologies melt the heart. I'm a woman and I know so.”

According to her, she is not surprised about Bawmia's propaganda, indicating that it has become the norm for politicians.

“Irrespective of which party comes into power, politicians will continue peddling propaganda. It's up to us to demand the truth from them,” she concluded

Watch the video below: