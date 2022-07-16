Driver faces court over sex with minor

Kenneth Ofosu Mensah aka Obolo, a driver who is accused of defiling a minor between seven and nine years per bone age determination, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

The victim is said to sometimes shout in her sleep: "stop, it is paining me."

She is also said to have complained of pains in the vagina.

Charged with defilement and indecent assault, Mensah, 31, has pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann has admitted Mensah to bail in the sum of GHS100,000 with three sureties, two to be justified.

The matter has been adjourned to July 26 for a case management conference.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Simon Terkpor said the complainant was a barber residing at Agbogboloshie. The victim is a primary 2 pupil.

Chief Inspector Terkpor said the victim resided with the complainant, her father, at Agbogboloshie.

The prosecution said Mensah lived near the complainant and the accused had been asking the victim to sweep his room often.

Based on that, the prosecution said, the accused took advantage and followed the victim into his room, lock it up and insert his finger and manhood into her vagina.

According to Prosecution, Mensah after the act gave the victim money.

The prosecution said during the month of March this year, Mensah followed the victim into his room when she went there to sweep.

The Prosecution said the accused locked the door, undressed himself and the victim and had sexual intercourse after inserting his finger into her vagina.

The prosecutor said in June this year, the victim sometimes could be heard shouting in her sleep, "stop, it is paining me."

"Sometimes too, she would be complaining of vaginal pains when she takes her bath," the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, when the complainant asked if somebody had been having sex with her, she revealed that it was the accused who had been inserting his finger and having sex with her.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Accra and he was given a medical form to take the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.

The Police later arrested the accused person.

GNA