NPP elects new executives at National Delegates Conference today

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding the crucial polls to elect new national executives today, Saturday, July 16, 2922.

The election is part of the three-day delegates' Conference that started on Friday.

Since yesterday, delegates from all over the country have trooped into the capital to take part in the 2022 NPP National Delegates Conference.

At the end of the Conference, the leadership of the elephant party is expecting that competent individuals will be elected to lead the party into the next general elections in 2024.

Today’s polls will see General Secretary of the party John Boadu challenged as he seeks to retain the job.

With National chairman Freddie Blay no longer running for office, Stephen Ntim who has contested for the position and lost a number of times is the favourite to win this time around.

He is however facing strong competition from Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Prof. Ameyaw Ekumfi among others.

In the run-up to today’s polls, a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko has backed Stephen Ntim to win and emerge victorious to become the new chairman of the party.

“Listening to the delegates, those I tip to win the NPP national officers’ race Saturday, are: Ntim for Chair; JB for GS; Nana B for Organiser; Kate for Women; Dr. China for Treasurer; Rita and Kissi for Vice Chairs; Salam for Youth. May the best out of all 45 candidates win,” Gabby said in a tweet.

Already, the Accra Sports Stadium where the polls are being held is charged. All aspiring candidates for the various positions are expected to know their level at the end of the day.