Tell Ghanaians the true debt position of the country – Prof. Gatsi to gov’t

Dean of Student of the Business School at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. John Gatsi has expressed concern over the worsened debut situation of the country.

In the latest statement, he urges that just like any Ghanaian, he wants the government to disclose the true debt position of the country.

According to him, if the government continues to be dishonest about the country’s debt situation, it cannot inspire any debt restructuring exercise.

“Opaqueness and incomplete disclosures about debt cannot foster debt restructuring exercise. While compiling and categorizing our debts, our leaders should be hearing the still voices of the youth, aged, industrialists, farmers, teachers, etc asking we want to know our true debt position,” Prof. Gatsi notes in his statement.

He said Ghana as a debt distress country waiting for redemption program from the IMF, has to correctly identify all the portfolio of debts backed by appropriate instruments or debt contracts.

Prof. John Gatsi further explains that all debt-like commitments, commitments through SOEs, commitments incidental to financial institutions via discounting contractors certificates, and all debts known and discovered are to be analyzed to take decisions relating to debt restructuring that will save the country from being swallowed by debt.

Debt restructuring in an environment of interest rate uncertainty: Ghana in IMF decision room—Prof. John Gatsi

Debt restructuring is considered when there is eminent default due to interest rate burden and fragile revenue opportunities. In debt restructuring, debt rescheduling to lock in lower interest rates with elongated maturity is a key consideration.

Rescheduling of debt is not the same as debt re- profiling because debt rescheduling will involve engagement with multiple creditors and in some cases separate debt covenants are signed. Ghana as debt distress country waiting for redemption program from the IMF, has to correctly identify all the portfolio of debts backed by appropriate instruments or debt contracts. All debt-like commitments, commitments through SOEs, commitments incidental to financial institutions via discounting contractors certificates and all debts known and discovered are to be analyzed to take decision relating to debt restructuring.

Opaqueness and incomplete disclosures about debt cannot foster debt restructuring exercise. While compiling and categorizing our debts, our leaders should be hearing the still voices of the youth, aged, industrialists, farmers , teachers etc asking “we want to know our true debt position “.

Interest rates in the Euro zone, North America and Asia are looking at the skies. Negotiating with creditors without the IMF promises to be unrealistic attempt.. Even with the IMF debt rescheduling under debt restructuring can only be achieved with painful restrictive covenants. Ghana has a lot to do to gain some market trust for debt restructuring which is part of the IMF pointers. Now Ghana is indeed in the decision room of IMF. if you you like say all the negative things about engaging the IMF.

The interest rate environment and debt categories such as commercial and concessionary debts are key factors into debt restructuring. The value of the debts to the country very important to tilt investor decision in our favor. Without the IMF, vulture funds may invade our debt restructuring map.