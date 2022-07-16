We’re still on strike until...– Universities’ Senior Staff

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana says its members will still be on strike despite government's agreement to pay Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) because some other outstanding labour issues remain unresolved.

It cited the non-payment of tier 2 pension arrears and contractual agreements among the reasons why their industrial action is still in full force.

This comes on the back of the suspension of the strike by labour unions following plans by government to pay the allowance at a rate of 15 percent.

But the senior staff association, which was part of the groups demanding the allowance, is yet to call off its strike on the heels of other concerns.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Isaac Donor, national chairman of the association, maintains that they will not resume work if these demands are not met.

“We went on strike because of several issues. COLA was just one of the issues, and it has been given to us, but we have other outstanding issues. Our Tier 2 pension is still hanging for 10 good years. We also have issues of information on appointments. We have casual workers who have been in employment at the university for six years, so we want the government to regularize their appointment because this is against labour law.”

He also hoped for fruitful deliberations with government in finding a lasting solution to their grievances .

“We are ready for engagements because now that the COLA tension is down, we are praying that they will call us”, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission says the Senior Staff Association’s decision to continue the strike unabated lacks reasoning.

Ing. Bernard Arthur, the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, in response said, government is still engaging the union on other matters and cannot fathom why the association will not call off its strike.

“You go on strike because of COLA and now that it has been addressed, you bring another issue and say that the government team has not met you. We have met them, so what is the motive of the strike. To say that the government is not engaging them is not right. Government is working to resolve the concerns of the labour unions. Why have they left the negotiation table? Their strike is in bad faith because the dialogue is the way forward?"

—citinewsroom