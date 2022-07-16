KMA boss commission classrooms for Fankyenebra, Apraman communities

The Mayor for Kumasi, Hon Samuel Pyne has commissioned two classroom blocks for the Fankyenebra and Daaban-Apraman communities in the Nhyiaeso Sub-Metro.

At the Fankyenebra community, the Mayor cut the tape to officially unveil a six-unit classroom block with an office for the Fankyenebra MA Basic School.

The Mayor later commissioned a two-classroom kindergarten with a kitchen facility for the Daaban-Apraman Basic School.

In his brief remarks during the commissioning of both facilities in the communities, the Mayor noted the commitment of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to complete educational projects under construction as well as those that might have been left unattended.

‘’I resolved with my assembly members after taking the reins of leadership that we will complete all abandoned school projects and undertake new ones so as to ensure that teaching and learning become a formality in the Kumasi Metropolis," Hon Pyne stressed.

APPEAL

Speaking to the media later, Hon Pyne appealed to striking teacher unions to relax their stands and cooperate with the government as they sit to discuss the issues of concern.

He requested that while negotiating with the government they could suspend the strike action which was biting hard at pupils and students at the basic level as well as those at the Senior High School level, especially those who are about to sit for their final exams, BECE and WASSCE.

The Mayor noted that the teacher unions had legitimate concerns since he himself was a teacher and had seen the conditions of service.

"I appeal to my fellow teachers and their union heads to rather than stick to their hard stance, relax the strike action and discuss the issues of concern with the government since the latter has shown the desire to listen," the Kumasi Mayor pleaded.

METRO DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION

Mr David Oppong, Kumasi Metro Director of Education addressing authorities at both schools visited, urged them to use the facilities for the intended purposes.

He also asked them to ensure that the facilities were periodically maintained and put in good condition so as to enable them to derive the necessary benefits.

The Education Director cautioned pupils at both schools not to write on the walls and school buildings since such activities tend to soil the clean work done on the facilities.

‘’I urge school authorities to take good care of these facilities and to ensure that pupils do not write on the walls or surfaces of the buildings so that they could last long for its intended purposes’’, Mr Oppong intimated.