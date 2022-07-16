Zebilla: Lawyer Ndebugre remains land in his hometown amid heavy rains

The remains of the late John Akparibo Ndebugre arrived at his hometown, Timonde in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region amid heavy downpour.

Some residents say for the past 26 days, the district had not witnessed such heavy rainfall.

The rains which lasted for two hours started immediately after his remains was been laid in his room and filed passed by family members.

Most residents say the rain was an honour to the good deeds of the late Ndebugre to the Kusaug kingdom.

The arrival of the remains of the late former Member of Parliament for Zebilla threw the entire community into a state of mourning.

Both foster and biological children, all in black, were sobbing, rolling on the ground and the men hitting the walls of the house crying out loud. "My husband, my husband…you have left us," Nsira, the wife of late Ndebugre weeps uncontrollably.

The late Ndebugre's remains was escorted by representatives from the Paramount Chief of the Kusaug Traditional Area Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the divisional chief of Zebilla Naba Azumbilla Ndaugo III, the Divisional Chief of Timonde and father of late John Ndebugre Akparibo, Naba Atiah Anyagre II, government officials, some Members of Parliament, members of the Ghana Bar Association and sympathisers.

The remains of the late Ndebugre will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Timonde.

A memorial and thanksgiving service will also be held at the St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church at Zebilla in the Upper East Region on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

A burial service was held for the late John Ndebugre at the forecourt of the state house in Accra on, July 14, 2022.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo was joined by his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President John Dramani Mahama to pay their last respects to the departed senior citizen.

Also in attendance were the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin Yeboah.

The death of the former Member of Parliament for Zebilla was announced on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Mr. Ndebugre passed on at his residence in Zebilla on Friday afternoon, May 6, 2022.

Watch more images below: