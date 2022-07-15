Pipe burst floods Kejetia market for the 6th time in 6 months

Parts of the New Kejetia Market in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have once again flooded after some pipes in the facility burst, leading to the destruction of the goods of some traders.

According to the traders, this is the sixth time such an incident has happened in the facility.

They are thus urging the management of the market to take routine maintenance works seriously to avoid similar challenges.

The President of the Federation of Kumasi traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh said, “It’s quite unfortunate we are experiencing the floods again. This is the sixth time in the last 6 months that the pipe has burst, leading to flooding. We are appealing to management to take the routine measures seriously.”

“These recurring floods affect traders negatively. We can’t keep suffering this way. Something must be done, and it must be done quickly.”

Meanwhile, Nana Akwasi Prempeh tells Citi News the leadership is working with management of the facility to clear arrears owed the Electricity Company of Ghana.

“Per the arrangements, we made with the Board members of ECG in the Ashanti Region, we made an undertaking that by the 15th of July, the first section of the 20% will hit the accounts of the ECG. We are working around the clock to meet this deadline.”

“We hope to fulfil this undertaking by close of today.”

The latest incident happened two months after the market recorded a similar incident.

On Monday, May 2, water flooded the market, destroying items worth thousands of cedis as a result of faulty valves connected to water tanks.

By Citi Newsroom