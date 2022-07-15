Bawumia has lost focus, making his office look irrelevant – Ato Forson

15.07.2022 LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has lambasted the Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for blaming the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the NPP government's decision to seek support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On Thursday, July 14, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia delivered a speech at an event held at the Accra Business School where he explained the decision by the ruling government to go to the IMF for a bailout.

While apportioning some blame on the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama-led government, Dr. Bawumia said the Covid-19, financial sector cleanup, energy sector debt financing, and the Russia-Ukraine war are to blame for the economic challenges facing the country.

“With the challenges on accessing the capital market, balance of payment support was needed to bridge this financing gap, stabilize the economy and create the space to implement structural reforms and restore debt sustainability and this is really the reason why Ghana had to go to the IMF.

“I should again note that Ghana has been hit with a quadruple whammy. The energy sector excess capacity payments. Banking sector cleanup, Covid-19, and the Russia-Ukraine war. If you take out this quadruple whammy Ghana will not be going to the IMF,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emphasized.

Addressing the media in Parliament today on the back of the claims by the Vice President, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson who is the Minority spokesperson on Finance said Dr. Bawumia has lost focus.

He said the Vice President must focus on his core duties and stop making his office look irrelevant.

“The Vice-President, Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia must concentrate on his core duties as head of the economic team and allow the Minister of Information to perform his duties as prescribed by convention.

"From all indications, the Vice-President president has clearly lost focus and therefore making his office look irrelevant while demeaning the standards expected of a Vice-President,” Dr. Ato Forson emphasised.