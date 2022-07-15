NPP polls: NRSA urge delegates to plan journeys well to avoid driving tired, at high speeds

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is hoping for zero road crashes this weekend when several people are expected to travel from various parts of the country to the capital for the 2022 National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In that regard, the authority has issued a press release charging all participants to plan their journey very well to avoid driving tired or at high speeds.

“The Authority cautions participants to plan their journey and avoid driving tired and at high speeds.

"Participants should note that the maximum speed for all highways leading to the capital city is 8Okph and that of built-up areas is 50kph and 30kph for roads within schools, hospitals, churches, mosques, and other related places,” parts of a press release issued by the NRSA reads.

The authority says it expects that in the period during and after the conference, it can count on the party's leadership to help ensure safety, protect lives and stay alive.

Noting that the Greater Accra region currently leads the country in cases of road traffic crashes, injuries and deaths for the first half of the year, the NRSA appeals to all to respect road traffic regulation and drive safely to and within the capital to avoid crashes.

Below is a copy of the press release from the NRSA: