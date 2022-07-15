Angry Suame residents destroy NPP elephant statue, vows to block traffic every two days over poor roads

Some irate residents of Suame Magazine in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region have smashed a popular elephant statue erected by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The residents who were protesting bad road networks in the area blocked the road to traffic for over seven hours to register their grievances.

The popular elephant statue with the inscriptions of the New Patriotic Party NPP on it, which was erected at Suame-Post Office, was destroyed during the protest with many of the demonstrators claiming that the NPP government has deceived them.

The enraged residents including drivers and commuters say they cannot sit unconcerned while dusty roads riddled with deep gullies, potholes and erosion take a toll on their health.

Drivers and other road users were stranded on Thursday afternoon, July 14, 2022, due to the demonstration.

Some of the protestors in an interview with this reporter called on the government to without delay deploy contractors to fix their roads.

They expressed huge disappointment in the NPP government for failing to fix deplorable roads in the area as promised.

“We are sick and tired of the our Member of Parliament's lackadaisical attitude. We want the road to be fixed with immediate effect so we residents can have our peace of mind,” a resident said.

Another resident noted that, "The roads in question which stretch from Suame Roundabout to Offinso according to the aggrieved residents have been in a deplorable state for years.

"Our unquenchable anger lies in the fact that authorities conducted asphalt milling on the road to remove the little tarr on the road seven months ago leaving us dust. After seven good months, nothing has been done on the road leaving residents at the mercy of the dust; honestly, we are disappointed in this government."

The residents said they will protest and block the road every two days until the deplorable road is fixed.