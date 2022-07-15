Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly, NALAG sign MoU

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Association of Local Government Authorities (NALAG) under the ‘Partnership for Municipal Innovation-Women in Local Leadership (PMI-WILL) project.

The 5-year project which will also run in Saboba, Tema, Kwahu West and Nandom districts is implemented by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in partnership with local government authorities. It is funded mainly by the Canadian government through Global Affairs Canada.

According to Mr. Sheriff Amarh, the National Coordinator of the project which is being implemented in 4 other countries namely, Sri Lanka, Zambia, Benin and Cambodia, it has the objective to enhance the enjoyment of rights for women and girls particularly those from marginalized groups.

He painted a picture of the disparity between men and women in leadership positions at national, regional and local levels against the backdrop of the last population and housing census which showed that women dominate men in terms of numbers. He added that the objective of the project would be achieved through an increase in women participation and capacity to lead in local governance and also an increased local government capacity to deliver inclusive gender-responsive services.

Mr. Amarh hoped that the five implementing districts will by the end of the project becomes models from which other districts can learn.

Participants drawn from trade groups, traders, assembly members, teachers, political parties, the physically challenged and the media were oriented on how they can motivate and support women and the physically challenged to take up leadership roles in society. They also shared ideas on how to advance the cause of the project.

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Coordinating Director Mr. Joseph Tang signed for his outfit while Mr Amarh appended his signature to the document on behalf of NALAG.

Present were the Bono East Regional Representative of NALAG Hon. Gariba Issa, Mr. Emmanuel Abbey and Madam Esi Benewaa Otoo, program officer and gender equality officer both of NALAG as well as Hon. Najat Ibrahim the Presiding Member of the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly.

The function was chaired by Nana Kwabena Poku, Nifahene of the Amantin traditional area.