‘If you can give then you should've tough skin to take, sia!; you did same to Ibrahim Mahama ’ — A-Plus jabs Chairman Wontumi for suing UTV

Kwame Asare Obeng, known publicly as A Plus, one of Ghana’s most controversial entertainers and political activists, has taken a swipe at Benard Antwi Bosiako, better known as Chairman Wontumi for suing UTV over Afia Schwarzenegger's sex allegations on its program, United Showbiz.

On July 9 edition of the United Showbiz entertainment program aired on UTV, Afia Schwarzenegger further made fresh allegations against Chairman Wontumi.

This was after the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman about a month ago sued Afia Schwarzenegger for claiming she once had a sexual affair with him.

Today, July 15, the business magnate has filed a case against the host, the panel members and the station for using their platform to aid the defamation of his character.

A Plus who is also among the persons sued, in reaction, charged Chairman Wontumi to also be strong enough to also receive criticisms as he was known to be defaming people’s character.

In a caption to a video on his Instagram page today Friday, July 15, in which Wontumi was throwing jabs at business mogul Ibrahim Mahama for allegedly snatching Mr. Kennedy Agyepong alias Kenpong’s girlfriend on his own radio station (Wontumi Radio), he asked whether those allegations were 'Thanksgiving service.'

“If you can give, you should have a tough skin to take!!!

"What happened on UTV was wrong. What happened on UTV was wrong.

"Sia!!! When this happened on Wontumi Radio was it a Thanksgiving service? Karma is a native Ghanaian,” his post reads.