PRINPAG elections committee pledges to deliver fair, credible elections on August 12

The Elections Committee of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has assured of its readiness to hold the polls next month.

As reported by Modernghana News last month, PRINPAG will go to the polls next month to elect new executives to serve for the next three years.

Ahead of the elections scheduled to be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, a three-member committee has been appointed to oversee the elections.

The Committee is made up of Mr. Ben Assorow, Managing Editor of the Catholic Standard as Chairman, Mr. Gyamfi Boaten former Editor, Christian Messenger, and Mr. Desmond Darko, of the Catalyst Newspaper as members. Kenteman Nii-Laryea Sowah serves as the Secretary to the Committee.

In the weeks leading to the election, the Committee says it will work to deliver fair and credible polls.

“The Elections Committee has promised to deliver a fair and credible election to keep the PRINPAG brand glowing in the eyes of all Publishers and Owners of private newspapers and online media portals as well as the general public,” this is contained in a press release issued by PRINPAG on July 12.

PRINPAG on July 4, paved the way for the picking of Nomination Forms. All persons interested in various positions must ensure their forms are picked by the close of today, July 15, 2022.

