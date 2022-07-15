UTV apologises to Chairman Wontumi over Schwarzenegger's sex allegations

The management of United Television (UTV) has apologized to Chairman Wontumi over some comments made against him by Afia Schwarzenegger on its United Showbiz program.

“Management of Despite Media would like to render a sincere and unreserved apology to Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly referred to as Chairman Wontumi for comments made in respect of him on the 9th of July 2022 edition of United Showbiz," UTV’s statement read.

About a month ago, Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the owner of Wontumi media sued Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger, for claiming she once had a sexual affair with him.

The vocal actress appeared on the July 9 edition of the United Showbiz entertainment program on UTV where she was made to comment on the case where she made fresh allegations.

Following this, news broke that the business magnate has filed a case against the station for using their platform to aid the defamation of his character.

Following the suit, the station in a statement today, July 15, clarified “It was not the intent of the station and its management to bring the hard-earned reputation of Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka chairman wontumi into any disrepute. We sincerely apologize for any harm or inconvenience caused to you Mr Antwi Bosiako.”

"Kindly accept our apology,” it concludes.

Responding to the statement, which was read live on television and later shared in a video on Instagram, some Ghanaians reacted. Some said the apology has come too late and if they wish to make it genuine, they should let Afia Schwarzenegger apologise on a show solely dedicated for that purpose.

Check the video and the reactions below: