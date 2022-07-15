Ghanaians go after Bawumia over ‘I’ll choose Ghana card over 1,000 interchanges' comment

A section of Ghanaians on Twitter has expressed their displeasure over the comments made by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the Ghana Card.

They took to Twitter to vent their spleen.

The Vice President, delivering a speech at the Accra Business School on July 4 stated that he would always choose the Ghana Card over having 1,000 interchanges.

His follows his excitement over Ghana Card and how it had recently been certified by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for citizens to use as a travel document.

However, Ghanaians do not share in his excitement.

In anger and trolls, some have questioned the essence of that statement.

According to some users, it doesn't make sense for one to choose Ghana Card over infrastructure.

In a series of sarcastic tweets, some Ghanaians have interpreted his comments as the Ghana Card being the new panacea to the country’s problems.

Some users asked whether the Ghana card will now fill car tanks with petrol.

Another user opined that Ghanaian leaders ought to learn the art of asking for forgiveness from angry citizens.

Essentially, the bulk of Ghanaians on twitter are appalled by Bawumia’s recent statement.