A good economic manager is one who can convert liability to assets – Prof. Lord Mensah

A professor with the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, Prof. Lord Mensah has expressed displeasure about how the government has managed the Ghanaian economy in the last two years.

The Ghanaian economy is currently not doing well, considered among the poor-performing economies in the world.

According to government officials including President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the economy is in a bad state due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Reacting to such claims, Prof. Lord Mensah has indicated that if the government has been managing the economy well, the country will not be where it is.

Speaking to Joy News, he stressed that a good economic manager is one who can convert liability into assets.

“If you want to assess whether an economic manager is good or not, you assess them on how they manage the economy on things they don't have control over.

“A good economic manager is the one who can convert liability to assets,” the University of Ghana lecturer said.

Prof. Lord Mensah added, “Sometimes we spend so much in an election year that when we get out of elections it will take us 2 years to get the economy back on track.”

On Thursday, July 14, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia delivered a speech at an event held at the Accra Business School where he explained the decision by the ruling government to go to the IMF for a bailout.

While apportioning some blame on the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama-led government, Dr. Bawumia said the Covid-19, financial sector cleanup, energy sector debt financing, and the Russia-Ukraine war are to blame for the economic challenges facing the country.

“With the challenges on accessing the capital market, balance of payment support was needed to bridge this financing gap, stabilize the economy and create the space to implement structural reforms and restore debt sustainability and this is really the reason why Ghana had to go to the IMF.

“I should again note that Ghana has been hit with a quadruple whammy. The energy sector excess capacity payments. Banking sector cleanup, Covid-19, and the Russia-Ukraine war. If you take out this quadruple whammy Ghana will not be going to the IMF,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emphasized.