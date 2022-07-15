Gov't hasn't finished paying WAEC for 2021 BECE, WASSCE — Minority

15.07.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, Peter Nortsu Kotoe, has said as of today Friday July 15, the Government of Ghana has still not finished paying the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for the conduct of the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He said the Government owes a balance of Fifteen Million, Seven Hundred and Ninety Thousand and Seventy-Two Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 15,790,072.00) for the WASSCE and Seven Million, Two Hundred and Twenty-One Thousand and Seven Hundred and Fifty-Five Ghana Cedis (7,221,755.00) for the BECE.

This makes a total outstanding debit of Twenty – Three Million, Eleven Thousand, and Eight Hundred and Twenty-Seven Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 23,011,827.00) on the two examinations for 2021, he added.

Making a statement on the floor of Parliament, Mr Nortsu-Kotoe said the greatest problem facing the WAEC in the discharge of its mandate is the inadequate release of funds to the Council.

“Mr. Speaker, the situation has become dire as no money has been released to WAEC for the conduct of the 2022 WASSCE and BECE. WAEC immediately needs a total of Ninety-Six Million, Six Hundred and Ninety-Four Thousand, Four Hundred and Thirty -Two Ghana Cedis and Forty Pesewas (GH₵ 96,694,432.40) to engage in a number of pre -examination activities, transportation, and allowances for examiners, supervisors, invigilators and depot-keepers.

“Mr. Speaker, it is disheartening to know that persons who supervised and invigilated the BECE for school candidates as well as script checkers for 2021 are yet to be paid the allowances due them.

“Mr Speaker, I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the Minister of Finance to as a matter of urgency release money to the West African Examination Council for a smooth conduct of this year’s examination.”

—3news.com