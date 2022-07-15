Quadruple whammy claims: Bawumia believes in comedy more than substance – Felix Ofosu Kwakye

H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been described as a Vice President who is obsessed with comical claims.

This is a view shared by former Deputy Minister of Information under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Felix Ofosu Kwakye.

Reacting to claims by Dr. Bawumia that the Ghana government has gone to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout because it has suffered a quadruple whammy including the Covid-19, Felix Ofosu Kwakye said they are false.

According to him, such a claim is an indication that the Vice President believes in comedy more than substance.

“He should not come and pour insult on the suffering of Ghanaians with such comical display. There is no serious, reasonable, knowledgeable finance and economic analyst who will accept these comical claims.

“How does a government that has been in power for six years going into its seventh year blame the previous administration for its mismanagement? His Covid-19 excuse is a joke that must be put aside,” Felix Ofosu Kwakye told Citi News in an interview.

The former Deputy Information Minister added, “We have a reckless irresponsible government whose Economic Management Team presided by a Vice President who believes in comedy more than substance. He runs away when the economy takes a tailspin and then he emerges all of a sudden to make outlandish claims.”

In his quadruple whammy argument, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared that besides Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, the financial sector cleanup, and energy sector debt financing have affected the prowess of the Ghanaian economy.

He said it is because of these and the mismanagement of the former government that the NPP government has been forced to seek support from the IMF.