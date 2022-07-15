ModernGhana logo
‘Prof, name one time the hung parliament has frustrated governance' — Oliver Vormawor quizzes Prof. Gyampo

Fix the country convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has asked Professor Ransford Gyampo to explain further his assertion of the hung parliament in Ghana.

Professor Gyampo had earlier today indicated that, although the hung parliament is beneficial it can be used to frustrate governance in difficult times.

He posited that “blame the current hardships also on the imposition of candidates by the NPP in the lead up to the 2020 elections that created the current hung parliament, which though beneficial, can also be used to frustrate governance in difficult times.”

Commenting on the Professor's post on Facebook today, Mr. Barker-Vormawor asked Professor Gyampo to name an instance where the hung parliament has frustrated governance.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
