Blame current hardship on candidates imposed by NPP in 2020 elections; it created current hung parliament — Gyampo

Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Ransford Gyampo has indicated that the NPP is to be blamed for the current hardships in the country.

According to him, the ruling government imposed candidates in the lead up to the 2020 elections.

Sharing his thoughts on Facebook on July 15, he indicated that the imposition of candidates by the NPP for the 2020 general elections created a hung parliament.

He admitted that although the hung parliament was beneficial, it can be used as a tool to frustrate government in hard times.

“Blame the current hardships also on the imposition of candidates by the NPP in the lead up to the 2020 elections, that created the current hung parliament, which though beneficial, can also be used to frustrate governance in difficult times,” he asserted.

