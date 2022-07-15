Free SHS: Can you even feed Akufo-Addo's cat with that poisonous 97pesewas food? — Dr Apaak jabs gov't

Clement Abass Apaak, MP for Builsa South has raised concerns about the quality of food served students under the free SHS policy.

He said the food is not far from being described as poison.

During an interview with TV XYZ in Accra monitored by ModernGhana News, the lawmaker claimed that each student is being fed 97pesewas a day, an amount which is insufficient to even feed a cat.

"Is what they are eating not poison? what's the quality? what's the quantity?"

“How can you be feeding the future leaders of this nation this way? Even the cat at the president's house, can you feed them with 97 pesewas?" Dr. Apaak fumes.

According to him, Parliament had approved about GHS2.3 billion for the funding of the program and yet the story is still the same.

"Parents and the headmasters, as you have started speaking, don't go back to sleep. The money must be put to work and let the students eat well," he emphasised.