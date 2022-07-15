How many letters do you expect Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to write before he's replied? — Ablakwa queries National Cathedral Secretariat

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has queried the National Cathedral Secretariat why it has refused to rey letters received by the board of trustees.

He said the revered men of God (Board of Trustees) have been asking questions and the Secretariat has been dodging and avoiding them.

In a tweet on July 15, he stated that, he said Bishop Dag Heward-Mills of the Light House Chapel International who sits on the Board had written countless letters to the National Cathedral Secretariat and has still not received a single response from the leadership.

“To provide further irrefutable insight: how many letter do they expect the venerable Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to write before the National Cathedral Secretariat offers him at least one reply?” he queried.

According to him, many of the Men of God called on by President Akufo-Addo to serve as Trustees for the National Cathedral project have been demanding answers on the latest revelations regarding the project.

Mr. Ablakwa urged government to come clean to its Board of Trustees and the Ghanaian people.

He stressed that the Board of Trustees more than deserve to know the truth.

“Government and its National Cathedral Secretariat must come clean to its own Board of Trustees and then to the Ghanaian people; the Trustees deserve some respect, and they are more than entitled to know the full truth,” he adviced.

The National Cathedral, a perosnal pledge by President Akufo-Addo to God should he win the 2016 election was registered as a private company, however documents revealed by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa show that government has released GHS200 million and even more towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

The many exposes have left the public wondering if the Board of Trustees, who are revered Men of God are aware of the use of the public purse to fund the project.

Last month, Mr. Ablakwa expressed his wish for these Men of God to speak out.

They haven’t since then.