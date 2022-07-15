ModernGhana logo
Mahama signs book of condolence for assassinated Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former President, John Dramani Mahama visited the Japanese Embassy in Accra to express his condolences for the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Thursday, July 15.

During his visit to the Embassy, the leading political figure in the country took time to sign a book of condolence for the late Prime Minister who was assassinated last week.

Taking to his Facebook page after visiting the Japanese Embassy, the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said, “I signed a book of condolence for the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Japanese Embassy in Accra today.

According to him, it was a shock hearing the sad news of his assassination.

He describes the deceased former Japanese Prime Minister as an international statesman.

“It was a pleasure working with him to restore the Yen Loan Portfolio to Ghana, expand the NMIMR at Legon, and other joint cooperation projects with Japan. May his soul Rest In Peace,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama added in his post.

