IMF bailout: Like the past 17 moves, this too will fail — US Economist

Steve H. Hanke, a renowned professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, has predicted that any IMF bailout will lead Ghana nowhere.

The economic expert said the recent move is not going to be different from the previous failed moves.

In a tweet sighted by Modernghana News, he noted that despite going to the IMF with "begging bowl" 17 times the country's inflation hits 48percent every year.

“As Pres. Akufo-Addo passes the begging bowl to the IMF for ANOTHER bailout, Ghana's inflation hits 48%/yr by my measure. SPOILER ALERT: Like Ghana’s past 17 IMF programs, a new program will fail,” his tweet reads

His comment follows a report by Al Jazeera that “Ghana’s inflation scale new peak as it seeks IMF bailout.”

However, Dr. Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana and the ceremonial head of the country's economic management team thinks otherwise.

On Thursday, July 14, he stated during a speech at the official launch of the collaboration between Accra Business School and South East Technological University, Ireland, that this particular move would be different from the failed ones.

“We are talking now about a different Ghana. A Ghana that is being rapidly transformed. The underlying systems are being dramatically changed through digitalization and other policies that would transform the structure of the economy,” the Vice President stated in his speech.

He further outlined a long list of what he described as vibrant programs that, to him, will be the game changer. Darling among them, he loves, is the popular free SHS policy and the introduction of the Ghana card.