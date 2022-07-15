Trainee nurses, midwives threaten protest over 11 months allawa arrears

The Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainee Association (GNMTA) is threatening to embark on a protest against the government over its inability to pay the 11 months’ outstanding allowance it owes its members.

The group says it will also embark on an industrial action when it comes to clinical internships it attends as part of its training requirement if the government does not pay its outstanding arrears.

“For too long, our needs have been left unattended. For too long, our pleas have been swept under the carpet,” the president of the association, Adumbisa Paschal, said to the press.

According to the group, the current economic hardship the country is facing is affecting them heavily due to the unpaid allowance and as such wants the government to pay them before the end of July.

They also maintained that they deserve the allowance and have thus given the government up to the end of July to clear all arrears, or they will lay down their tools and also embark on a demonstration.

The group also added that it will resist every attempt by the government to cancel the allowance paid it in Ghana’s attempt to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Any attempt to cancel the allowance in the quest for the bailout for the IMF will face the fiercest resistance from the trainee nurses and midwives.

---citinewsroom