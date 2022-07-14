You lack jurisdiction to entertain originating writ seeking to invalidate Assin North 2020 elections — Tsatsu Tsikata tells Supreme Court

14.07.2022 LISTEN

Lawyers for the embattled Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakie Quayson have filed a supplement to their statement of case in the Supreme Court.

The supplements were filed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, following the order of the court on Tuesday.

The last time the Supreme Court sat on the case, it adjourned the dual citizenship case of James Gyakie Quayson while giving the Assin North MP 14 days to file a supplement to his statement of case by the Supreme Court.

In no mood to waste time, the lawyers of James Gyakie Quayson have already filed the supplements.

According to his lawyers led by renowned Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, the Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the originating writ seeking to invalidate the Assin North 2020 Parliamentary elections.

“From the above submissions, it is the case of the 1st Defendant/Applicant that this Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the Plaintiff/Respondent’s writ in suit No. J1/11/2022 filed in the registry of this court on 24th January, 2022: first, this very court’s preview decision makes it clear that the High Court has exclusive original jurisdiction under Article 99 of the 1992 Constitution as well as Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1992 (PNDCL 284) to entertain actions questioning the validity of parliamentarian elections in Ghana,” part of the supplementary statement reads.

The Lawyers of James Gyakie Quayson want the writ seeking to invalidate the Assin North 2020 Parliamentary elections to be struck out and cost awarded against the Plaintiff/Respondent who they say abused the processes of the court.