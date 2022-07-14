I prefer having a Ghana Card to 1,000 interchanges – Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his delight in the key role the Ghana Card is playing in the digitalisation agenda of the government.

Delivering a speech at the Accra Business School as a Special Guest, the Vice President stressed that if given the choice between the Ghana Card and having 1000 interchanges, he will always choose the Ghana Card.

In his view, technology has come to stay and Ghana must take full advantage of the fourth industrial revolution.

At the event, H.E. Dr. Bawumia revealed that the government has successfully received certification from the International Civil Aviation Organization (IACO) for citizens to use the Ghana Card as a travel document.

He said thanks to the certification, Ghanaians abroad can now travel back to the country without needing a visa.

“Ghanaians in the diaspora were bearing the problem and cost of the acquisition of visa by diaspora Ghanaians, many have lost passports in the process of applying for visas from Ghanaian embassies aboard. But we have obtained ICAO certification for the Ghana Card to be used as a travel document for travel to Ghana from abroad without the need for a visa,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said today.

The Vice President commented on the move by the government to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He admitted that indeed the Coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot be the only cause of the current hardships in the country.

He said besides the external shocks, the cost of running the government’s flagship programmes, the cost of the Financial Sector cleanup, and the Energy Sector Excess Capacity Payments, have also contributed to the worsened debt sustainability situation of the country.

Dr. Bawumia while concluding, emphasised that it is important Ghana takes lessons from past IMF bailout programmes to make this latest one successful for all to benefit.