"90% of adult Ghanaians now practically have a bank account" - Bawumia

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana has said 90% of adult Ghanaians now practically have a bank account.

In outlining the reasons for the government's digitalization agenda, the Vice President noted that the motivation for digitalization is not for personal gain, but to help the economy get back on track.

Dr. Bawumia stated today, July 14, at the official launch of the Collaboration Between Accra Business School & South East Technological University Ireland, at Accra Business School, that the initiative is also aimed at making life easier for Ghanaians.

“We pursue digitalisation, not for its own sake, but as a vehicle to solve problems faced by ordinary Ghanaians and transform the economy,” said Dr. Bawumia

He also stated that the COVID-19 pandemic served as a wake-up call for digitalisation.

“The pandemic gave fresh impetus to digital projects across the public sector, with so many services stalled across government in response to COVID-19,” he stated.

He listed some of the benefits the country has reaped in the digitalisation agenda.

“90% of adult Ghanaians now practically have a bank account. To open a bank account today all you need is a Ghanacard and a mobile phone. No filling of forms is needed.

“ECG customers can now buy pre-paid electricity units conveniently from wherever you are from your mobile phone.

“Following digitization at the Scholarship Secretariat, everyone is able to apply for scholarships and receive same in the comfort of his or her home via online applications,” he stated.

The Vice President added, “We have obtained ICAO certification for the Ghana card to be used as a travel document for travel to Ghana from abroad without the need for a visa.”