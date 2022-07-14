Ghana now has ICAO certification to use Ghana Card as a travel document – Bawumia

14.07.2022 LISTEN

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, HE. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has given an update on the international recognition of the Ghana Card issued by the National Identification Authority.

Speaking at the official launch of the Accra Business IT programme in Accra on Thursday, July 14, the Vice President disclosed that Ghana now has certification from International Civil Aviation Organization (IACO) for citizens to use the Ghana Card as a travel document.

He said thanks to the certification, Ghanaians abroad can now travel back to the country without a visa.

“Ghanaians in the diaspora were bearing the problem and cost of the acquisition of visa by diaspora Ghanaians, many have lost passports in the process of applying for visas from Ghanaian embassies aboard. But we have obtained ICAO certification for the Ghana Card to be used as a travel document for travel to Ghana from abroad without the need for a visa,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said today.

Expressing his delight in the success the Ghana Card is achieving in the digitisation agenda of the government, the Vice President said he would choose it any day over 1000 interchanges.

He said in the era of technology, it is important for the country to take advantage in order not to be left behind.

He proposed that Ghanaians and all institutions make use of technology.

Dr. Bawumia charged all to let technology be a servant rather than being the master of their lives.