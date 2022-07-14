'I support Majority Leader’s call; we only need efficient ministers' — Centre for European Studies

The Director of the Centre for European Studies, Dr. Asah-Asante has backed Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu's call for ministers be reduced to 19.

Dr. Asah-Asante said although late, the call for a drastic reduction of ministers was very necessary.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News on July 14; he indicated that, it will be of great benefit to the state if the country keeps efficient and competent ministers to save the public purse.

Dr. Asah-Asante noted that portfolios like Deputy CEOs and Special Aides should also be looked at.

“I think I support the call, it’s a good one. It should have come a long time, but better late than never. You don’t need a bigger size of government in order to deliver, no. All you need are very efficient, competent people who will have ideas and would want to implement them to assist the president deliver on his promise that’s all.

“I am happy that all this while, people have advised the government, but government has turned a deaf ear. I am happy that it is coming from the Majority Leader. It means that they have reflected on all the suggestions people have made so it’s a good one.

“I am happy that we are looking at this and it’s going to help and it’s not only for ministerial appointments, we should look at Deputy CEOs, we have so many in this country and we pay them.

“Why do we want to waste resources on that? Not only that we have Special Aides attached to ministers and all that. All these things we must look at them and consider the public person and deal with them effectively,” he stated.

He added that, civil societies must come together to push this agenda.

He said even in the absence of that, government must be pragmatic enough and cut down expenditure in these harsh economic times.

On July 12, Majority Leader in parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu suggested that the 86 Ministers be drastically cut down to 19.

Similarly, on July 13, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa suggested that government should drastically reduce the number of Ministers, abolish Deputy CEO positions, dismiss the CEO for the ridiculous non-existent Keta Port and slash the outrageous 337 political appointees at the Office of the President by more than half.