IMF bailout: 'Instead of waiting to finish the 2015 programme, you hurriedly left and engaged in borrowing voyage' — Franklin Cudjoe blasts gov't

Franklin Cudjoe, the founder of IMANI Africa has chastised the Akufo-Addo government for being impatient with the last IMF move by the Mahama-led administration.

According to him, the rush to opt out of the IMF programme in 2015 has caused the country's economic woes.

Mr. Codjoe stated in a tweet on Wednesday, July 13 sighted by Modernghana News that out of the 11 proposed programs of the IMF to the government, the NPP after assuming power only finished one and chickened out.

“Out of 11 structural reforms the government committed to in the last IMF program, only one was fully met,” he wrote.

He added that instead of finishing all the programs, “Yet the govt hurriedly left the program in 2019 & embarked on a borrowing voyage to crashland. New IMF deal?"

However, his assertion was swiftly countered by a supporter of the ruling party (NPP), who in turn blamed the current situation on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The supporter, who goes by the Twitter handle "game changer” further asserted that the President needed to be applauded because according to him, even countries like the United States are suffering.

“If there was no covid nor Ukraine war we did be applauding them now for exiting the IMF deal and taking Ghana beyond aid by now. I don't think this govt has overborrowed recklessly because the borrowings from 2008 -2016 have the highest rates which have an accumulative interest.

“I will say this...with banking crises, covid and Russia's high oil price hikes...even with all our unfortunate difficulties, our lights, water and fuel have all been flowing against this triple crisis in 4yrs...look at America even...,” netizen’s post reads.