Akufo-Addo charges gov’t team to reach mutually beneficial agreement with Organised Labour

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the smooth negotiation of the demand for Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) by Organised Labour.

In a Tweet from Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, he notes that the President this morning urged the team of government leading the negotiations to push for an agreement that will be mutually beneficial.

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has this morning urged the Gov’t team to work with organised Labour and arrive at a healthy middle ground in the negotiations for COLA, set to hopefully start today,” the Information Minister tweeted.

At an emergency meeting called by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission today, the government is hoping to reach an agreement with Unions and Associations under Organised Labour that have declared or threatened to strike over the high cost of living in the country.

On the government side, there will be representatives from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Finance, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Ministry of Education, and some other institutions.

Over 30 members drawn from the 22 unions and associations under Organised Labour are expected to attend the meeting this afternoon.