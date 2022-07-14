Pay us our allawa or we picket – Trainee nurses, midwives to gov’t

Members of the Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees' Association are threatening to picket at the Ministry of Health if their allowances are not paid by the end of July.

They have also threatened to boycott all intra-semester and inter-semester practicums indefinitely.

Addressing a press conference today, Thursday, 14 July 2022, in Kumasi, the National President of the Association, Adumbisa Pascal, said they have not been paid allowances for 11 months now.

He said as a result, over 1,000 trainee nurses have been prevented from taking examinations since they could not pay their school fees due to non-payment of allowances.

A number of them, he said have no option but to defer their courses.

While expressing disappointment in the government, he said they are suffering and want the government as a matter of urgency pay them.

Mr. Adumbisa also called on the government not to cancel the allowance due to the IMF conditions and any attempt to do so will be met with the fiercest resistance.

