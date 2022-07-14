E/R: Akwadum residents storm Police station to deal with suspected kidnappers in custody

Two suspected kidnappers are thankful for being arrested to avoid the risk of being lynched to death by angry residents of Akwadum in the Eastern.

On Wednesday, July 13, several residents gathered in front of the Police station in Akwadum demanding the release of the two suspects who are accused of abducting two children.

The suspects including one male and a female reportedly prior to their arrest had kidnapped a ten-year-old and a four-year-old into an unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle at Akorabo, a farming community near Suhum.

Unfortunately for the suspects, one of the residents noticed the incident and sounded the alarm for other people to come and help.

Although the suspects succeeded in speeding off, some Okada riders immediately chased after them with information immediately being sent to other community members and the Police.

Due to the urgency of the matter, Police personnel at the Akwadum checkpoint were also put on alert.

Despite an attempt to use the rough road from Akwadum through to Subriso to Nyamekrom to reach Koforidua ostensibly to escape arrest, some Okada riders blocked the suspects when they reached Subriso.

With the help of the community police personnel, the suspects were arrested and sent to Akwadum Police station.

It was upon hearing of the arrest of the alleged kidnappers that hundreds of residents mobilised to storm the police station.

They demanded the release of the suspect to personally deal with them.

Thanks to reinforcement from the Effiduase District Police Command, the security service managed to control the situation.